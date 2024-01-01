England thrash USA to secure semi-final place

BRIDGETOWN (Agencies): England charged into the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup with a ruthless 10-wicket thrashing of the United States.

Chris Jordan took a hat-trick – England’s first in men’s T20s – as the USA were dismissed for just 115 in Barbados.

And defending champions England chased their target in just 9.4 overs meaning they are guaranteed to progress because of their excellent net run-rate.

Captain Jos Buttler ended on a brutal 83 not out – a knock which included five sixes in one Harmeet Singh over which cost 31.

Earlier Jordan’s hat-trick was part of a run of five wickets in six balls, four taken by the 35-year-old on the island of his birth as he returned figures of 4-10.

England do not yet know when, where or who they will play their semi-final but it will be on Wednesday (Thursday 01:30 BST) in Trinidad or Thursday (15:30 BST) in Guyana.

They could yet top Group 2 if West Indies beat South Africa later on Sunday (Monday 01:30 BST).

After that the picture will become clearer when Australia meet India on Monday in what is likely to be a must-win fixture for England’s Ashes rivals.

England could meet either of those two, Afghanistan or less likely Bangladesh, in the last four as they hunt a third world T20 title in a campaign that almost met a premature end two weeks ago.

England romp into last four

What a difference two weeks makes. When England left Barbados after their second match of this World Cup, a damaging defeat by Australia, their title defence was floundering.

On their return they have romped into the last four to keep their hopes alive.

Of course it must be said that three of their four wins have come against associate sides – Oman, Namibia and now the US.

They have lost two of their three against top-tier opposition, having been beaten by South Africa on Friday.

But they go into the semi-finals with momentum thanks to a savage demolition.

After Jordan’s delight, Buttler put two sixes onto the roof of the famous Worrell, Weekes and Walcott Stand as he found form with England’s fastest fifty of the tournament and his first half-century since arriving in the Caribbean.

Phil Salt was able to admire from the non-striker’s end with an unbeaten 25.

Buttler’s side came into this game needing to win and boost their net run-rate to ensure another nervy night awaiting the outcome of West Indies’s meeting with South Africa was not needed.

In truth such a victory was never in doubt.