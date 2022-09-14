England to arrive tomorrow for T20I series against Pakistan

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The cricket team of England will reach Karachi on Friday to play a series of seven T20 international matches against Pakistan.

The National Stadium Karachi will host the first four matches. The first match will be played at the National Stadium on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Director General of Pakistan Rangers Sindh Major General Iftikhar Hasan Chaudhry chaired a high-level meeting regarding security arrangements for the visit of the England cricket team to Pakistan.

The meeting reviewed the security plan regarding the England cricket team’s visit to Pakistan in detail.

Director General Rangers expressed his satisfaction with the foolproof security strategy and joint action plan of Rangers, Police, and other law enforcement agencies for the T-20 series between Pakistan and England.