England to host New Zealand, Pakistan in test series in 2026

(Reuters): England will host New Zealand and Pakistan in test series next year, and India and Sri Lanka will visit for white-ball tours, the country’s cricket governing body (ECB) said on Thursday.

England will play three tests against New Zealand in June, starting at Lord’s, and Pakistan will arrive in mid-August for three tests.

India and Sri Lanka, who are jointly hosting the Twenty20 World Cup early next year, will play one-day and T20 internationals in England.

“It’s terrific to see so many different nations coming over to compete and we can expect another summer of big crowds and fantastic cricket,” ECB Chief Executive Officer Richard Gould said in a statement.