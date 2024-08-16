England to host Zimbabwe for one Test in 2025

LONDON (Agencies) : England’s home summer of 2025 includes a men’s Test match against Zimbabwe for the first time since 2003.

The one-off Test will take place at Trent Bridge on 22 May, and is followed by five Tests against India starting at Headingley on 20 June.

England women will also face India in five T20s and three one-day internationals, which will run alongside the men’s series.

The fifth men’s Test against India, which concludes on 4 August, is the last Test that England will play before the Ashes in Australia over the winter.

A first women’s Test at Lord’s has additionally been confirmed for 2026, also between England and India.

But there is no home Test scheduled for Heather Knight’s side for the second consecutive year.

Both West Indies’ men’s and women’s sides will travel for white-ball series between May and June, with three T20s and three ODIs for each series.

England men’s white-ball sides will host South Africa in September, before travelling to Ireland at the end of the month.

Full 2025 summer schedule

England Men v Zimbabwe, one-off Rothesay Test: 22–25 May – Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 11:00 BST

England Women v West Indies – Vitality IT20 Series

1st T20: 21 May – The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, Canterbury, 18:30 BST

2nd T20: 23 May – The 1st Central County Ground, Hove, 18:35 BST

3rd T20: 26 May – The Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford, 14:30 BST

Metro Bank ODI Series

1st ODI: 30 May – The County Ground, Derby, 13:00 BST

2nd ODI: 4 June – Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester, 13:00 BST

3rd ODI: 7 June – Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, 11:00 BST

England Men v West Indies – Metro Bank ODI Series

1st ODI: 29 May – Edgbaston, Birmingham, 13:00 BST

2nd ODI: 1 June – Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 11:00 BST

3rd ODI: 3 June – The Kia Oval, London, 13:00 BST

Vitality IT20 Series

1st T20: 6 June – Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street, 18:30 BST

2nd T20: 8 June – Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol, 14:30 BST

3rd T20: 10 June – Utilita Bowl, Southampton, 18:30 BST

England Men v India – Rothesay Test Series (All start at 11:00 BST)

1st Test: 20–24 June – Headingley, Leeds

2nd Test: 2–6 July – Edgbaston, Birmingham

3rd Test: 10–14 July – Lord’s, London

4th Test: 23–27 July – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

5th Test: 31 July – 4 August – The Kia Oval, London

England Women v India – Vitality IT20 Series

1st T20: 28 June – Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 14:30 BST

2nd T20: 1 July – Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol, 18:30 BST

3rd T20: 4 July – The Kia Oval, London, 18:35 BST

4th T20: 9 July – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, 18:30 BST

5th T20: 12 July – Edgbaston, Birmingham, 18:35 BST

Metro Bank ODI Series

1st ODI: 16 July – Utilita Bowl, Southampton, 13:00 BST

2nd ODI: 19 July – Lord’s, London, 11:00 BST

3rd ODI: 22 July – Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street, 13:00 BST

England Men v South Africa – Metro Bank ODI Series

1st ODI: 2 September – Headingley, Leeds, 13:00 BST

2nd ODI: 4 September – Lord’s, London, 13:00 BST

3rd ODI: 7 September – Utilita Bowl, Southampton, 11:00 BST

Vitality IT20 Series

1st T20: 10 September – Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 18:30 BST

2nd T20: 12 September – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, 18:30 BST

3rd T20: 14 September – Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 14:30 BST