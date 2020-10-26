England women cancel Germany friendly after positive test

LONDON (Agencies): England women’s friendly with Germany on Tuesday has been cancelled after a member of the team’s backroom staff tested positive for coronavirus. The Football Association has taken the decision as a precautionary measure.

The Lionesses, whose last international game was at the SheBelieves Cup in March, were due to play two-time world champions Germany in Wiesbaden. The game was being played behind closed doors because of restrictions relating to the coronavirus pandemic.

England head coach Phil Neville said: “While we all wanted to play Tuesday’s game, this was absolutely the right course of action. I thank Germany’s staff for their understanding and our FA colleagues for their support. “I know the fans were hoping to see us play again but I am sure they will understand the decision.

We have still had a good week of training and are looking forward to getting together next month before our match against Norway in Sheffield.” England held a training match at St George’s Park on Friday before they were set to travel to Germany.

Last November, Germany overcame England 2-1 in front of a record 77,768 crowd at Wembley Stadium. Phil Neville’s side are set to play Norway at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane in a friendly on 1 December, to be shown live on BBC Four.