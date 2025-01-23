England’s Billings guides Thunder to Big Bash final

SYDNEY (Agencies): Sam Billings led Sydney Thunder to the Big Bash final with a four-wicket victory against city rivals Sydney Sixers in the Challenger.

The Kent and England wicketkeeper ended 42 not out from 29 balls to complete an anxious chase of 152 with seven balls to spare.

Thunder, who finished bottom of the table last season, will travel to Hobart Hurricanes for Monday’s final.

Hurricanes – who have never won the Big Bash – topped the table, while Thunder have reached their first final since lifting their only title in 2016.

Sixers, with home advantage at the Sydney Cricket Ground after finishing a place higher than Thunder in second, were indebted to Jordan Silk for their 151-7.

After the home side were reduced to 76-5 in the 13th over, Silk made 43 not out from 30 balls, supported by 30 from Ben Dwarshuis, to keep Sixers competitive.

Thunder stuttered in the chase, particularly against Yorkshire leg-spinner Jafer Chohan, who conceded only one boundary in his 1-22.

With 19 needed from 18 balls, Billings whipped Hayden Kerr over the leg side for six then Nathan McAndrew took two fours and a winning six off Dwarshuis to complete the victory.

“It’s brilliant,” said Billings. “I don’t think we played a perfect game, but hopefully we’re saving that for Monday.”

Billings had praise for Thunder captain David Warner, the leading run-scorer in the tournament following his retirement from international cricket.

“It’s infectious, his attitude, and the way he approaches the game,” said Billings.

“As an Englishman saying that, a few people back home will be questioning me.

“To play alongside him, you learn every day and see why he’s one of the best players to have ever played this format of the game. To have that experience and leadership, he’s played brilliantly this year.”