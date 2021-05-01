Travel

England’s busy seaside resorts and towns during the 20th Century

by The Frontier Post
Monitoring Desk

The images are part of the Aerofilms Collection, held by the Historic England Archive.

An aerial view of The Midland Hotel, Swimming Stadium and Central Pier in Morecambe, Lancashire, taken in August 1949
The Midland Hotel, Swimming Stadium and Central Pier, Morecambe, Lancashire, August 1949

Outdoor pools and entertainment facilities were popular with millions of holidaymakers in places likes Blackpool, Weston-super-Mare and Burnham-on-sea.

An aerial view of Blackpool Tower and the Winter Gardens in Blackpool, Lancashire, taken in July 1920
Blackpool Tower and the Winter Gardens, Blackpool, Lancashire, July 1920
An aerial view of The Open Air Swimming Baths and Victoria Pier in Blackpool, Lancashire, taken in September 1929
The Open Air Swimming Baths and Victoria Pier, Blackpool, Lancashire, September 1929

The development of affordable international air travel contributed to the decline of seaside resorts in England in the second half of the 20th Century.

An aerial view of the Esplanade, the beach and the town in Weymouth, Dorset, taken in August 1932
The esplanade, the beach and the town, Weymouth, Dorset, August 1932

The aerial photos can be seen in the new book England’s Seaside Heritage from the Air, written by Historic England’s tourism history expert Allan Brodie.

"While writing this book, locked down and unable to visit the seaside, it was a pleasure to wander along England's coast via the thousands of images in the collection," he said.

“The photographs hopefully capture the joys of our coastal resorts, including some fascinating features that alas no longer survive, as well as passing moments in the story of our seaside holidays.”

An aerial view of The Midland Hotel and the sea-front in Morecambe, taken in August 1934
The Midland Hotel and the sea-front, Morecambe, August 1934

The images give an insight into the history of coastal communities, and the relationship between transport and resort development.

A photo of Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, shows paddle steamers moored at the end of the pier bringing in visitors.

An aerial view of the pier, Clacton-on-Sea in Essex taken in August 1938
The pier, Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, August 1938

In Burnham-on-Sea, Somerset, an octagonal paddling pool was built on the beach by a local couple in 1921.

The pool was a gift of thanks for the safe return of their five sons from World War One.

An aerial view of the esplanade and the beach, Burnham-on-Sea, Somerset, taken in August 1932
The esplanade and the beach, Burnham-on-Sea, Somerset, August 1932

Here are photos of other seaside locations seen from above.

An aerial view of Walton-on-the-Naze and the Tendring Hundred Railway, Essex, taken in June 1920
Walton-on-the-Naze and the Tendring Hundred Railway, Essex, June 1920
An aerial view of the harbour pier, Margate, Kent, taken in February 1920
The harbour pier, Margate, Kent, February 1920
An aerial view of the pleasure beach and Victoria Pier, Blackpool, Lancashire, taken in July 1920
The pleasure beach and Victoria Pier, Blackpool, Lancashire, July 1920
An aerial view of Dreamland Amusement Park, Margate, Kent, taken in May 1931
Dreamland Amusement Park, Margate, Kent, May 1931
An aerial view of The Royal Pavilion and surrounding streets, Brighton, taken in August 1926
The Royal Pavilion and surrounding streets, Brighton, August 1926
An aerial view of Kemptown, Brighton, taken in August 1926
Kemptown, Brighton, August 1926
An aerial view of the Royal Victoria Pier and the town, Ventnor, Isle of Wight, taken in August 1932
The Royal Victoria Pier and the town, Ventnor, Isle of Wight, August 1932
An aerial view of Horsham Avenue and environs, Peacehaven, from the south, taken in 1933
Horsham Avenue and environs, Peacehaven, from the south, 1933
An aerial view of Montague Grahame-White's steam yacht Alacrity, Brownsea Island, Dorset, taken in April 1933
Montague Grahame-White’s steam yacht Alacrity, Brownsea Island, Dorset, April 1933
An aerial view of Deal Castle, Deal, Kent, taken in April 1948
Deal Castle, Deal, Kent, April 1948
An aerial view of Holy Trinity Church, Margate, Kent, taken in April 1920
Holy Trinity Church, Margate, Kent, April 1920
An aerial view of The Island and Towan Beach, Newquay, taken in August 1932
The Island and Towan Beach, Newquay, August 1932

All pictures are subject to copyright.

Courtesy: BBC

