England’s busy seaside resorts and towns during the 20th Century

The images are part of the Aerofilms Collection, held by the Historic England Archive.

The Midland Hotel, Swimming Stadium and Central Pier, Morecambe, Lancashire, August 1949

Outdoor pools and entertainment facilities were popular with millions of holidaymakers in places likes Blackpool, Weston-super-Mare and Burnham-on-sea.

Blackpool Tower and the Winter Gardens, Blackpool, Lancashire, July 1920

The Open Air Swimming Baths and Victoria Pier, Blackpool, Lancashire, September 1929

The development of affordable international air travel contributed to the decline of seaside resorts in England in the second half of the 20th Century.

The esplanade, the beach and the town, Weymouth, Dorset, August 1932

The aerial photos can be seen in the new book England’s Seaside Heritage from the Air, written by Historic England’s tourism history expert Allan Brodie.

"While writing this book, locked down and unable to visit the seaside, it was a pleasure to wander along England's coast via the thousands of images in the collection," he said.

“The photographs hopefully capture the joys of our coastal resorts, including some fascinating features that alas no longer survive, as well as passing moments in the story of our seaside holidays.”

The Midland Hotel and the sea-front, Morecambe, August 1934

The images give an insight into the history of coastal communities, and the relationship between transport and resort development.

A photo of Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, shows paddle steamers moored at the end of the pier bringing in visitors.

The pier, Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, August 1938

In Burnham-on-Sea, Somerset, an octagonal paddling pool was built on the beach by a local couple in 1921.

The pool was a gift of thanks for the safe return of their five sons from World War One.

The esplanade and the beach, Burnham-on-Sea, Somerset, August 1932

Here are photos of other seaside locations seen from above.

Walton-on-the-Naze and the Tendring Hundred Railway, Essex, June 1920

The harbour pier, Margate, Kent, February 1920

The pleasure beach and Victoria Pier, Blackpool, Lancashire, July 1920

Dreamland Amusement Park, Margate, Kent, May 1931

The Royal Pavilion and surrounding streets, Brighton, August 1926

Kemptown, Brighton, August 1926

The Royal Victoria Pier and the town, Ventnor, Isle of Wight, August 1932

Horsham Avenue and environs, Peacehaven, from the south, 1933

Montague Grahame-White’s steam yacht Alacrity, Brownsea Island, Dorset, April 1933

Deal Castle, Deal, Kent, April 1948

Holy Trinity Church, Margate, Kent, April 1920

The Island and Towan Beach, Newquay, August 1932

All pictures are subject to copyright.

