Engro Fertilizers launches free of cost Mobile Soil Testing Laboratory

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Engro Fertilizers launched its second Mobile Soil Sampling Laboratory on Pakistan’s 74th Independence Day, a move that comes to the aid of the country’s battle against food insecurity amid low agri-productivity and a bulging population expected to double in less than 30 years.

The launch ceremony took place on 14th August in Tando Muhammad Khan, in the heartlands of Indus Valley once the food basket of sub-continent, The event was attended by Abdul Majeed Nizamani (President, Sindh Abaadgaar Board), Mehmood Nawaz Shah (SVP, Sindh Abaadgaar Board), Hidayatullah Chajro (DG Agriculture Extension Sindh) and Dr. Ghulam Murtaza Jamro (Chairman, Soil Science department – Sindh Agriculture University), besides other prominent farmers and dealers. The Management team of Engro Fertilizers, including Nadir Salaar Qureshi (Chief Executive Officer) and Amir Iqbal (Chief Commercial Officer), were also present on the occasion.

The event’s theme, “Watan ki Mitti Gawah Rehna”, reflected the vision and resolve of Engro Fertilizers to elevate the agricultural landscape of Pakistan and improve the livelihoods of millions of farmers. The mobile-testing facility is part of Engro Fertilizers’ efforts to increase balanced fertilization of the country’s arable land, where crop yield and farmers’ productivity have suffered due to effects of global warming, locusts’ attacks and outdated agricultural practices.

The mobile laboratory will provide free of cost analysis of important factors that determine soil health such as soil type, pH, salinity, micro and macro nutrient availability and organic matter. The presence of a soil expert will also aid farmers in providing customized advice and remedial measures, taking Pakistan a step closer towards advanced agriculture practices. Farmers can contact the Company’s Rahber helpline 0800-00110 to avail the free of cost soil testing service.

Speaking at the occasion, Nadir Salar Qureshi, CEO of Engro Fertilizers said, “We are a purpose-driven organization that aims to do well while doing good. We have remained a trusted partner of Pakistani farmers for over 50 years through such initiatives that promote their well-being. The mobile soil testing lab is a unique service that will put the focus on understanding soil health and role of nutrients to improve the output of our farmers.” He also updated the audience on the initiatives of PKR 1 billion Hussain Dawood Pledge made by Mr. Hussain Dawood, Chairman of Engro Corporation and Dawood Hercules Corporation, to support COVID-19 relief efforts in Pakistan.

Mehmood Nawaz Shah, SVP Sindh Abaadgaar Board added that, “Engro Fertilizers has always been at the forefront of caring for the farmers and introducing innovative steps that help the farmers community. We are thankful to the Company for providing this mobile soil testing facility that will create better understanding among the farmers on how to improve soil quality.”

In Pakistan, except for maize, major crop productivity figures are lower than the world average, pointing to the dire need for adoption of latest agriculture practices and sustained efforts to aid farmers. This initiative marks another steppingstone towards improving agriculture productivity as with the right nutrition management program, the per-acre yield can be potentially increased by more than 10 percent.