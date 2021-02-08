Ensuring food security, promoting agriculture sector foremost priority of present govt: PM

F.P Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that ensuring food security, promoting agriculture sector and helping farmers to get fair return of their produce was the foremost priority of the present government.

Despite its importance in national economy, development of agriculture sector on modern lines and promotion of technology was neglected in the past, results of which were being faced by the farmers, he added.

The prime minister was presiding over a review-meeting here regarding reforms for the revival of agriculture sector.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Minister for Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam, Advisor to PM Dr Ishrat Hussain, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, Special Assistants to PM Dr Moeed Yusuf, Dr Waqar Masiood, Governor State Bank Dr Reza Baqir, Provincial Ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Makhdoom Hasham Jawan Bakht, Muhammad Sabtain Khan, Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, Syed Samsam Hussain Bukhari, Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dareshak, Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq, private sector representatives and senior officers of the relevant departments.

The prime minister said that in order to tackling the challenges of food security in the wake of growing population, reducing the expenditures of food imports and utilizing the potential of sector, the promotion of agriculture sector was a national priority.

The meeting decided to constitute a high-level committee to be led by the prime minister for the promotion of agriculture sector.