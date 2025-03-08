Enterprising girls navigate new paths to learning

KABUL (Pajhwok): Many Afghan girls say they have not given up their pursuit of learning even after the suspension of education beyond the sixth grade. Instead of wallowing in despair, they are navigating new paths to translate their dreams into reality.

After the return of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to power in August 2021, education for girls above the sixth grade was suspended, a ban that was later extended to university education.

However, IEA officials have repeatedly said the suspension of girls’ education is temporary and that they will be allowed to return to studies once a suitable and proper environment is created.

But despite the passage of more than three years, the issue remains unresolved. Pajhwok’s findings show some girls, deprived of school and university education, have made progress both in personal prosperity and educational domain.

From initial despair to discovering new learning opportunities, some innovative girls have embarked on new educational paths, focusing on religious studies, foreign languages, public speaking, miniature art, painting, calligraphy and other skills.

Alongside revising their school and university lessons, they have created new opportunities for personal growth and advancement.

From trauma to success

Nabila Wahabzada, a resident of Kabul, recalls before the suspension of education for girls, she was a brilliant dentistry student in her class.

She explains in the early days of the suspension, she was deeply affected mentally. Emotionally disturbed, she felt time had stopped for her. “I couldn’t sleep at night. In daytime, I had no motivation to work.

“I had no interest in going anywhere, or even talking to people around me. But after some time, I decided to restart pursuing my dreams and finding new ways of personal growth and progress.”

She said, “Initially, I hammered out a plan to revise the textbooks from previous years. Then I started working as an intern in a dental clinic. After that, I enrolled in an English language course.

“In a year, I learned English well while reviewing my university lessons. I then learnt about an online university for female students, and now I am a dentistry student in the seventh semester at that university.”

Hopeful of the restrictions on girls’ education being lifted soon, she wants all girls to make the most of their time, using every possible means to continue learning.

Efforts for learning skills

Hajira, who hails from Kabul, was in the 12th grade at the Naswan School of Qala-i-Zaman Khan before the suspension of girls’ education. She says: “This announcement was so shocking and disappointing for me, as I was also attending a preparatory course for the university entrance exam and had dreams of seeking higher education.”

However, Hajira continued pursuing knowledge, completing courses in Quran recitation, English and computer skills in the past three years. She is now learning calligraphy and memorising the holy Quran.

While optimistic of schools and universities reopening soon for girls, she encourages females to continue striving for personal prosperity.

Many girls in Kabul, like Nabila and Hajira, continue to acquire different skills in a variety of fields and are striving for a bright future.

From staying at home to creativity

Sara Zori, a resident of Zaranj, the capital of Nimroz province, had qualified the university entrance exam and had been accepted into the Science Faculty.

However, due to the suspension of university education for girls, she was confined to home. “The news of the suspension of girls’ education was a severe blow to my spirit. But after a while, I devised a plan for myself. Based on that, I wrote a book containing 10 true stories and learned the art of painting and poetry recital.”

Interested in painting since the fifth grade, Sara says, “I gradually became familiar with different types of painting and colours through practice at home. In the past three years, I have learnt a lot.”

Satisfied with her achievements over the past three years, she advises her peers: “Afghan girls should not give up in difficult situations; they should keep striving at home to reach their goals.” Sara is also currently learning the holy Quran and English.

Quest for medical education

Setara Barakzai, a 19-year-old girl from Zaranj, is working hard for a better future. She was a ninth-grader when the curbs were imposed but continued revising her lessons. Additionally, she enrolled in online courses and is currently learning English, Arabic and public speaking skills.

“My achievements in the past three years may not be many, but I have tried to make the most of online courses. I do not want to sit idle. I am also trying to learn tailoring.”

Setara, whose main interest is continuing her education in the field of medicine, hopes she and other girls will be able to realise their dreams. Doors to schools and universities will soon be open for them, she believes.

Turning to miniature art

Bahar Anwari, who previously studied at the Mathematics Department at the Herat University, says after the suspension of girls’ education, she started teaching sixth-grade students the subject at a school.

In addition to teaching, she has turned to learning miniature art and has made progress in this field. She wants to teach miniature art to other girls as well.

Experts hail new paths to education

Abdullah Kakar Nesari, an educationist, told Pajhwok restrictions on girls’ education were not permanent and those doors to schools and universities would eventually reopen for them.

He commented, “It is great that girls are using their time productively and turning to different educational pursuits. Girls who have been proactive have achieved great success.”

Girls who are engaged in online education not only learn but also earn academic certificates, according to the expert, who encouraged females to spend their time gaining knowledge and vocational skills.

Qazi Mohammad Hassan Haqqyar, a religious scholar, says religious and modern education is essential for any society. He argues without education, achieving success in this world and in the hereafter is impossible.

“It is excellent that girls have turned to various types of education. All families should encourage their daughters to pursue different forms of education until they are allowed to attend schools and universities.”

He stated it was the government’s responsibility to take steps to ensure that girls were granted access to education in academic institutions.

Pajhwok also tried to obtain views from interim government officials, but was unable to receive any response from them.