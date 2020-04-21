Entire nation united against coronavirus pandemic: President

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi has called for observing self-discipline in maintaining lockdown and social distancing to fight COVID-19.

Talking to media in Muzaffarabad on Tuesday, he said self-discipline should be observed even in mosques during the upcoming holy month of Ramadan.

The President said he came to Muzaffarabad to oversee situation arising out of COVID-19 in Azad Kashmir and feels happy over steps taken by the AJK Government to prevent the Coronavirus pandemic. He also appreciated the people of Azad Kashmir for observing self-discipline and expressed hope that they will follow government’s guidance in future as well.

He said all the people should follow the 20 points strategy approved in consultation with Ulema regarding activities during Ramadan. He said Azad Kashmir leadership was also taken on board in this regard.

Regarding situation in Occupied Kashmir, the President of Pakistan strongly condemned the use of heavy guns along the Line of Control by India. He said Muslims in Occupied Kashmir and India are being discriminated in the wake of COVID-19. He urged Secretary General of the United Nations to take notice of the Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir and discriminatory treatment being meted out to Muslims in India.

Speaking at a briefing in Muzaffarabad, President says heart of Pakistani nation thronged with the people of Kashmir and Pakistan will continue exposing atrocities being perpetrated on them in Occupied Kashmir by the Indian regime.

He said Muslims in India are being subjected to discriminatory treatment. He said India is willfully trying to suppress Kashmiris’ voice under the garb of measures against COVID-19.

The President also commended Azad Kashmir Government for taking effective and timely measures to prevent the spread of Coronavirus pandemic. He said the entire Pakistan, including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, is united against fighting the pandemic. The President said that he always tries his best to maintain the environment of national unity and solidarity.

Earlier, the President of Pakistan was given detailed briefing about various steps taken by the Azad Kashmir Government to fight the COVID-19.

Azad Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan and Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider welcomed the President of Pakistan and appraised him about Coronavirus situation in AJK.

The President of Pakistan also handed over protective equipment for doctors and health workers to Azad Kashmir Government.

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal also accompanied the President of Pakistan.

President Azad Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan thanked President Dr Arif Alvi for visiting Muzaffarabad.