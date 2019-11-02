Entire nation wants PM Imran’s resignation: Marriyum Aurangzeb

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Prime Minsiter Imran Khan should resign as his incompetency has put the country into lockdown.

Marriyum Aurangzeb expressed that the incumbent government should not instigate people with their provocative speeches. “PM Imran should accept the resignation as he does not have any other option”, she added.

PML-N spokesperson said that the entire nation demands premier Imran Khan’s resignation and he should not stand against the public opinion and create further crisis.

Marriyum Aurangzeb asserted that the matter has gone beyond the lies, propaganda, misleading statements and speeches. She added that PM Imran will be responsible if outrage spread with the government’s foolishness.