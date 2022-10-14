Environmental pollution and national duty

The world had witnessed a colossal, uncontrolled and ill-organised development in 20th century which not only brought the human being on the elum of the progess and prosperity but also introduced some highly destructive and Hazardous phenomenon which put the human survival at risk. Mulitple types of Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMDs), global warming and atmospheric pollution are some of the dark aspects of industrial revolution, those have more negative consequences than positive contributions toward human development, safety and well-being.

Unfortunately, Pakistan is one of the most vulnerable countries to the disastrous affects of climate change which gradually became a more devastating calamity for the mankind. While several others man made catastrophes including plastic, noise, and air contamination have emerged as grave threats to universe. According to the World Bank study, there would be more plastics in oceans than marine life by 2050 and Pakistan’s oceans and rivers are highly exposed to plastic waste. In fact, it is huge jobs which requires participation of every citizen man, women and child to play his role in minimising pollution and promoting a clean and healthy living, so our nation can overcome this threatening hazard through collective efforts and public private partnership as early as possible.