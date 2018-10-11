Envoy assures UN’s support to Afghan peace

KABUL (TOLONews): Toby Lanzer, Deputy Special Representative of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), said there are hopes for achieving peace in the country and that the organization will use all its resources for making a better future for Afghanistan.

“Everybody that I have listened to whether it is a boy or a girl or a man or a woman, they have always said to me we want peace, we want to get through this terrible period in our history. We want Afghanistan to be a safe and secure place,” Lanzer said.

The UN official said the international community’s cooperation will further help the efforts of the Afghan government for peace.

“It is my job to be realistic and to help people in any way that we can to find a better tomorrow. It is my job to believe that that is possible and I do. Io think that there is hope,” he said.

The High Peace Council spokesman meanwhile said they hope that the trip of Zalmay Khalilzad, the US Special Representative for Afghanistan’s Peace, will push Pakistan towards practical cooperation in the Afghan peace process.

“We hope that with the cooperation of the United States and the trip of Mr. Khalilzad to Pakistan, Islamabad will practically help the peace process in Afghanistan,” said Sayed Ehsan Taheri, spokesman for the High Peace Council.

An analyst said he believes that the prospect of peace in Afghanistan is not clear so far.

“Considering the airstrikes and civilian casualties and stances of American generals against the Taliban, I do not think that they are close to the goal,” said Mohammad Motmaen, a political analyst.

