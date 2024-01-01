Envoy says France to stand ‘with Syrians’ after al-Assad’s fall

DAMASCUS (Agencies): Visiting French special envoy for Syria Jean-Francois Guillaume said Tuesday his country was preparing to stand beside Syrians after Bashar al-Assad’s ouster by the opposition this month.

“France is preparing to be with Syrians for the long term” including the current transitional period, “which we hope will be peaceful,” Guillaume told journalists.

His visit to Syria, at the head of a French diplomatic delegation, was also to “make contact with the de facto authorities in Damascus,” he said.

The French embassy in Damascus, shuttered since March 2012, has not yet been reopened, but an AFP journalist said French security personnel entered the building on Tuesday from the kitchen and broke the main door’s lock.

The French flag was raised in the embassy’s entrance hall for the first time since 2012.

At the time, president Nicolas Sarkozy had announced the embassy’s closure to protest the “scandal” of al-Assad’s bloody crackdown on anti-government demonstrators.

The mission was hastily closed, with archives burnt or removed, and computers destroyed.

Asked when the mission would reopen, Guillaume told journalists that he could not set a date “as long as security criteria are not fulfilled.”