Envoys from 10 countries visit Lahore Museum, praise historic artifacts

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Ambassadors from ten different countries, including China, Vietnam, and South Korea, visited the Lahore Museum, where they explored and appreciated the rich collection of artifacts, especially those housed in the Indus and Gandhara galleries.

During the cultural tour, Secretary of Tourism Fareed Ahmad Tarar and Director of the Lahore Museum Nabeela Irfan warmly welcomed the distinguished guests. They were briefed by senior officials, including Asim Rizwan, about the historical significance of the exhibits and the deep cultural roots of Pakistan.

“Pakistan is a land full of natural beauty and historical marvels, especially the city of Lahore, which is home to magnificent architectural heritage,” officials told the visiting dignitaries.

The envoys were deeply impressed, stating, “We invite our fellow countrymen to visit the Lahore Museum. The Gandhara and Indus galleries left a lasting impact on us.” They also expressed their desire to return in the future for further exploration.

Director Nabeela Irfan noted the significance of the visit, saying, “The arrival of ambassadors will enhance tourism and foster stronger cultural ties between Pakistan and their respective countries.”