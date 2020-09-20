Envoys reiterate commitment to peace talks as they meet Abdullah

F.P Report

KABUL: Envoys from the United Nations and Germany met Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, on Sunday and reiterated their support and commitment for the success of the Afghan peace talks.

This comes amid reports that the Afghan government and Taliban negotiators in Qatar are struggling to reach consensus on disputed points regarding the rules and regulations of the intra-Afghan peace talks.

Abdullah said he had a “constructive meeting” with United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) head Deborah Lyons.

“We took stock of the latest developments on peace talks in Doha, Qatar, and reiterated our commitment for the success of the talks, and end war in Afghanistan,” Abdullah tweeted.

Lyons called for an “immediate and unconditional reduction in violence” and said it was essential to build trust between the parties.

“The UN stands with Afghanistan in this crucial period,” she tweeted.

Abdullah also met Gregory Bledjian, Charge d’ Affaires of the Germany embassy in Afghanistan, and thanked Germany for their “constructive role” in the peace process.

“We took stock of the developments in [the] Afghan Peace Talks in Doha, and the regional and international support for peace,” Abdullah’s office said.

The German envoy urged for the government’s peace negotiating team to stay in Doha for as long as was necessary. “During these first talks, it is of utmost importance to achieve substantial progress on Afghanistan’s first steps towards peace,” the embassy tweeted.

Before this, Abdullah has said the talks should continue in the “spirit of moving towards peace”. “There should first be a significant reduction in violence, then humanitarian ceasefires, and then a nationwide and permanent ceasefire.”