Eoin Morgan & Jason Roy fit for ODI series

LONDON (Agencies): England captain Eoin Morgan and opener Jason Roy are available for the first one-day international against Australia at Emirates Old Trafford.

Morgan missed the final T20 against Australia on Tuesday with a finger injury, while Roy has missed the past six matches because of a side strain. The first game in the three-match series is on Friday at 13:00 BST. “Australia are normally one of the best sides in the world and this time is no different,” Morgan told BBC Sport.

“It has always been a tough contest over the years, as it should be.” Several of England’s World Cup winners have returned to the squad. Batsman Joe Root and Chris Woakes were not selected for the T20s, while wicketkeeper Jos Buttler is available after missing the final T20 to spend time with his family.

England, who won the T20 series 2-1, have not lost a bilateral ODI series since January 2017. Morgan hopes England can gain experience of playing on spinning pitches before the next World Cup, which takes place in India in 2023. “Old Trafford tends to take a lot more turn than anywhere else in the country,” he said. “It is probably the weakest part of our game – playing on slow, stoppy wickets where the ball turns.”

England lost to Australia in the World Cup group stages in 2019 but thrashed them in the semi-finals. They also dominated during Australia’s previous ODI tour in 2018, securing a series whitewash and making a record 481-6 at Trent Bridge. Australia captain Aaron Finch said: “They’ve had the wood on us in the recent past, no doubt, and that’s fine – we’re not looking behind us. “Any time you play England you can’t play at 90%. You have to bat 100% to beat them. We’re excited for that challenge.” All three matches in the series are part of the Cricket Super League, which counts towards qualification for the 2023 World Cup.

England squad: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Tom Banton, Sam Billings (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood. Reserves: Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Phil Salt.

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (capt), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe (wk), Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade (wk), David Warner, Adam Zampa.