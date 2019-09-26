Eradication of corruption, return of looted money from plunderers top priority: NAB chief

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal on Thursday said that eradication of corruption and return of looted money from plunderers was priority of the anti-graft watchdog.

Addressing Open Ketchery on Thursday, he listened the complaints of people and issued prompt orders for redressal and directed regional director generals of the Bureau to listen people s problems on every last Thursday of every month.

The anti-graft agency was taking serious measures to recover the money looted by fake housing societies, Mudarba/Musharka scams, adding that 43 suspects accused in Mudarba and Musharka scams have so far been arrested. Right now their cases were in various courts. Priority of the bureau was to take mega corruption cases to logical conclusion.

The NAB chairman said that the bureau was pursuing the policy of Accountability for All . Officers of NAB firmly believe in eradication of corruption as their national duty for ensuring corruption free Pakistan. NAB s faith was corruption free Pakistan.

Justice (r) Javed Iqbal directed his subordinates to computerize the record of people s complaints, deal with respect and inform them about the latest status of their complaints.

He also directed the concerned to take the complaints to logical conclusion and no laxity in this regard would be tolerated.

According to Gillani and Gallup surveys 59 percent people have expressed confidence over the performance of NAB and also lauded anti-corruption efforts of chairman. The chairman have transformed the bureau into authentic anti-corruption institute.