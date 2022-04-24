Erdogan and Zelensky discuss latest developments in Ukraine

ANKARA (TASS): Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, during a telephone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday, said that Turkey is set “fundamentally positive” to act as one of the countries guarantors of Ukraine’s security. This was reported to journalists in the office of the Turkish President.

“During the telephone c-onversations, the latest developments in the war b-etween Russia and Ukrai-ne, as well as the negotiat-ion process, were discuss-ed. Erdogan expressed his readiness to provide all po-ssible assistance in the neg-otiation process and provi-de the necessary support, including a mediating role. Ukraine],” office stressed.

In addition, Erdogan stated “the need to ensure the evacuation of the wounded and civilians from Mariupol, where the situation is deteriorating every day.”

Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said earlier that Ankara is ready to become a guarantor of Ukraine’s security, but first it must understand what this role implies. At the same time, according to him, not a single country accepts Kyiv’s demands for security guarantees, similar to Article 5 of the NATO charter on collective security.

On April 22, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov said that Moscow was not negotiating with any country on the issue of providing security guarantees to Ukraine. He noted that during the talks Ukraine mentioned members of the UN Security Council, Germany and Turkey as possible countries – guarantors of security.

