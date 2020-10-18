Erdogan blames U.S, Russia, France for supplying weapons to Armenia

F.P Report

ANKARA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made allegation on Russia, the United States, and France for supplying weapons to Armenia that is fueling the conflict of Nagorno-Karabakh. Turkish President Erdogan lambasted Russia, U.S and France saying that, “What are they saying about our support to our Azerbaijani brothers? What are the Minsk three – the United States, Russia, France – saying? They support Armenia. They offer all possible support in terms of weapons.”

Tension between Azerbaijan and Armenia escalated on September 27 when both states indulged into intensified battles over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced intensified violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. After the flare ups, Azerbaijan and Armenia have imposed martial law and have launched mobilization efforts.

On October 10th, with Russia’s mediation between Azerbaijan and Armenia, both parties agreed for a humanitarian ceasefire after 9 hours of discussion in Moscow. It was agreed that both parties will exchange prisoners and bodied of those killed. But after the agreement on humanitarian ceasefire, parties violated it and have been blaming each other for the violation.

While digging into the origin of the conflict, it should be known that the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the highland region of Nagorno-Karabakh, a disputed territory that had been part of Azerbaijan before the Soviet Union break-up.

The region is mainly populated by ethnic Armenians, broke out in February 1988 after the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its withdrawal from the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic. Later in 1992-1994, tensions escalated resulting into a large-scale military action for control over the commune and seven adjacent territories after Azerbaijan lost control of them.

Talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement have been ongoing since 1992 under the OSCE Minsk Group, led by its three co-chairs, Russia, France and the United States.