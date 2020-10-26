Erdogan: Boycott French products, EU must end Macron’s anti-Islam agenda

F.P Report

ANKARA: Tensions between France and Turkey are flaying with each passing moment. Both the countries are in direct verbal confrontation over the new wave of islamophobic campaigns that are widening the hatred among different faiths. Turkish president has criticized the French president over supporting and encouraging the anti-Muslim sentiments.

Turkish President gave statement on the opening ceremony of a week in the honoring the birth of Prophet Muhammad PBUH. “I call on our people to never buy French products,” Erdogan said.

Turkey authorities have also urged public to boycott French-made goods in the country. Turkish President have also demanded from European leaders to put an end on the hate campaigns against Muslims being supported by the French President particularly against Muslims. In an official statement, “European politicians should say ‘stop’ to the hate campaign led by French President Macron.” He has also said that Macron should get mental checks.

While condemning the escalating anti-Muslim sentiment in Europe, Endogen said that “hostility to Islam and Muslims has become state policy in some European countries, a policy which enjoys support at high levels”. “If there is persecution in France, let’s protect Muslims together, he added while addressing the global community and its leaders.

Turkish President further added that as the European Parliament speaks up on every issue related to Turkey, it would be wrong for it to stay silent in the face of rampant anti-Muslim sentiment. The tensions between Muslim world and France escalated after French President Emmanuel Macron labeled Islam as a religion “in crisis.” Macron also called upon to and announced plans for tougher laws to tackle what he called “Islamist separatism” in France.

While commenting on the controversial cartoons of Charlie Hebdo that sparked outrage on the Muslim world, the issue recently led a murder of a French teacher who showed cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad in class, and said France would “not give up our cartoons.”

Along with Turkey, other Muslim countries including, Iran, Pakistan and Arab states have strongly condemned Macrons statements towards the Muslim world and Islam. After Erdogan’s remarks, France recalled its ambassador to Turkey.