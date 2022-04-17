Erdogan condemns Israeli actions

ANKARA (TASS): Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that he had held telephone conversations with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, during which he condemned the violent actions of the Israeli authorities against believers from the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem.

“During our talks with Mr. Abbas, I stated that I strongly condemn Israel’s interference in the affairs of believers in the Al-Aqsa Mosque and that we will resist provocations and threats to the status and spirituality of the Al-Aqsa Mosque. Turkey is always on the side of Palestine. These events remind us about the need for all Palestinian groups to strive for unity and reconciliation,” Erdogan wrote on his Twitter page.

The imam of the Al-Aqsa mosque, Sheikh Akram Sabri, told Al Jazeera that the reason for the clashes on the Temple Mount on April 15 was a provocation by Jewish settlers, who were supported by the Israeli security forces, who detained at least 400 people.

The Palestinian agency WAFA reported that after the use of special equipment by the Israeli police, 153 Arabs needed medical assistance, at least 30 parishioners were taken to hospitals with rubber bullet wounds. There are also at least eight wounded among the Israelis.

Earlier it was reported that the Israeli police invaded the Al-Aqsa mosque after morning prayers. Israeli police entered the courtyard of the Al-Aqsa mosque.

