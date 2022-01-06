Erdogan expresses hope for early formation of new Kazakhstan govt.

ANKARA (TASS): Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held telephone talks on Thursday with colleagues from Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Ilham Aliyev, Sadyr Japarov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev. According to the office of the Turkish leader, the contacts were made on the basis that he is currently the interim chairman of the Organization of Turkic States.

“During negotiations with Tokayev, he noted that he is closely following the development of events in fraternal and friendly Kazakhstan, expresses condolences to the relatives of the victims and wishes the wounded to recover. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed solidarity with Kazakhstan and stressed that the Organization of Turkic States also supports Kazakhstan. President Erdogan noted that, if necessary, Turkey is ready to exchange any technical knowledge and experience,” the office said.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed confidence that Kazakhstan will overcome the problems through dialogue.

“President Erdogan, during talks with the Presidents of Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan Ilham Aliyev, Sadyr Japarov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev, stressed that stability and security are important for the region, especially for its neighbors. He expressed confidence that brotherly Kazakhstan will overcome this problem through dialogue,” – said in a statement issued by the office of the President of Turkey.