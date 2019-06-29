Erdogan hails ‘strategic partnership’ with US

OSAKA (AA): The strategic partnership shared by Turkey and the U.S. encouraged further cooperation on various fields, the Turkish president said on Saturday following his meeting with the U.S. counterpart.

“… Above all, we have a strategic partnership, which promotes our cooperation in various fields,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, adding he believed this cooperation would continue in the same manner in the coming period.

President Erdogan met Donald Trump in line with G20 Leaders’ Summit held in Osaka, Japan, and two leaders discussed for more than half an hour.

In his brief statement following the meeting, Erdogan said countries’ trade volume goal was $75 billion and both countries had steps to be taken in the direction of the defense industry.

Later on, the Turkish presidency issued a statement saying both leaders discussed bilateral ties, economic goals, regional issues including the recent developments in Syria.

It was stated that Erdogan expressed Turkey’s determination to fulfill requirements of national security to U.S. president, and shared his concerns on the efforts that might harm countries’ strategic partnership.

The G20 Leaders’ Summit, followed by more than 2,000 journalists from around the world, is being attended by 30,000 people, including 19 leaders and delegates from the European Union.