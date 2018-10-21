Erdogan: No group’s freedom deteriorated in 16 years

ANKARA (Agencies): President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that the freedom of any individual or an ethnic or religious group had not deteriorated in Turkey in the last 16 years.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Turkey Youth Foundation (TUGVA) headquarters in Istanbul, Erdogan said: “In the last 16 years, freedom of any individual, ethnic or religious group did not deteriorate in Turkey, their life was not interfered with,” he said.

He added that an environment had been created where no one is discriminated against on the choice of their clothing or appearance.

“We are trying to lift the barriers between our youth and their dreams.”

He said the “great Turkey ideal” should be put into practice.

“It is related to the region but it is definitely not related to expansionism,” he added.

