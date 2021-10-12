Erdogan proposes to form a working group on Afghanistan

ANKARA (TASS): Turki-sh President Tayyip Erdog-an launched on Tuesday an initiative to form a working group on Afghanistan under the auspices of the Group of Twenty (G20) and lead it. The Turkish leader announced about it at the emergency summit of the G20, which is being held in the format of a videoconference. His speech was broadcast by TRT TV channel.

“I propose to create a working group on Afghan-istan within the G20. Ankara is ready to lead the work of this group,” he stressed.

Erdogan also said that representatives of the radical Taliban movement “mu-st give girls the right to get an education and women to work.” “The international community has no right to turn its back on Afghan-istan and leave the Afghan people to their fate,” the Turkish president said.