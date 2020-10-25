Erdogan roasts Dutch Politician over posting insulting cartoons

F.P Report

ANKARA: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed the meeting of his ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party in the eastern Malatya province. In the meeting Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan roasted Geert Wilders Dutch far-right politician over the issue of insulting cartoons and anti-Islamic stance.

Erdogan lambasted him for being fascist. He stated that, “Fascism is not in our book, it’s in your book. Social justice is in our book.” He further added that, “The forces that make the world uninhabitable have put us on the target board because we disrupt their games and reveal their true faces.”

The government of Turkey including several other officials has strongly condemned the anti-Islamic stance of Dutch politician which he shared on Twitter insulting Turkish President.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, has also given a statement on the issue saying that, “When truth spoken to their faces Europe’s loser racists showed up again. Trying to exploit Islamophobia and xenophobia.

Time has come to stop Europe’s spoiled politicians with fascist mindset.” AK Party spokesperson Omer Celik gave a statement saying “Immoral, antihuman and fascist…,” he also used the hashtag #TerroristGeertWilders with this statement on social media. Fahrettin Altun, Turkey’s communications director also took to Twitter in criticism of Islamophobi, Altun declared Europe as a unsafe place for Muslims.

Altun added that, “Europe is an increasingly dangerous place for Muslims. The dog whistle politics of offensive caricatures, accusations of separatism against Muslims, and mosque raids isn’t about freedom of expression,” Altun warned.