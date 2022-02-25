Erdogan says NATO needs to act more decisively

ANKARA (TASS): Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that NATO did not show due determination in the situation with Ukraine, and the attitude of the West towards it is far from friendly.

“The West, the EU countries and NATO failed to demonstrate determination towards Ukraine. They all give her advice. The West’s attitude towards Ukraine cannot be considered frien-dship or solidarity,” the President told journalists on Friday in Istanbul. The performance was broadcast by the NTV channel .

Erdogan noted that “advice cannot influence the situation.” “We are talking with partners, asking what Europe has done, is doing or will do besides empty advice. Nothing. Nothing can be changed that way. We will discuss what can be done at the NATO summit today,” he said. The Turkish leader expressed hope that concrete decisions would be made following the summit of the alliance.