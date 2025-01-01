Erdogan says Turkey can ‘crush’ all terrorists in Syria

ANKARA (Reuters): Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday urged all countries to “take their hands off” Syria and said Turkey had the capacity and ability to crush all terrorist organizations in the country, including Kurdish militia and ISIS.

Speaking in parliament, Erdogan said the Kurdish YPG militia was the biggest problem in Syria now after the ousting of former President Bashar al-Assad, and added that the group would not be able to escape its inevitable end unless it lays down its arms.