Erdogan says Turkey, Lebanon agree to act together on Syria

ANKARA (AFP): President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday said Turkey and Lebanon would work together on Syria after the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad by opposition forces.

“A new era has now begun in Syria. We agree that we must act together as two important neighbors of Syria,” Erdogan told a news conference, alongside Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

“The stability of Syria means the stability of the region,” he said, adding that reconstruction of the war-ravaged country on their borders would be their priority.

Al-Assad fled to Russia after a lightning offensive spearheaded by “Hayat Tahrir al-Sham” (HTS) wrested city after city from his control until the opposition forces reached the Syrian capital earlier this month.

The ousting of al-Assad sparked celebrations around Syria and beyond, and has prompted many refugees to begin returning home.

Turkey and Lebanon are home to a large number of Syrian refugees.

To rebuild Syria, Erdogan said: “This is a critical period in which we need to act with unity, solidarity and mutual reconciliation.”