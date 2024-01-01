Erdogan says Turkiye will not approve NATO attempts to cooperate with Israel

ISTANBUL (Reuters): Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday it is not possible for NATO to continue its partnership with the Israeli administration.

“Until comprehensive, sustainable peace is established in Palestine, attempts at cooperation with Israel within NATO will not be approved by Turkiye,” Erdogan said at a news conference at the NATO summit.

Turkiye also continues its diplomatic efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war, he said.

Erdogan said as well that he has instructed Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to meet Syrian President Bashar Assad to start to restore relations with Syria.

Regarding F-16 sales to Turkiye, Erdogan said: “I talked to Mr. Biden. ‘I will solve this problem in 3-4 weeks’ he said’.”