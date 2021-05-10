Erdogan speaks with Palestinian president, Hamas chief

ANKARA (AA): Turkish President Recep Tayyip Er-dogan has spoken with Palestinian President Mah-moud Abbas and Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh separately over the phone.

In a statement by the Turkish Communications Directorate, they discussed Israeli attacks on Palestin-ians and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Erdogan said he strongly condemns the attacks which hurt the consciousness of all humanity, not just Muslims, and the persecution of Palestinians.

He said Turkey will do everything in its power to mobilize the whole world, especially the Islamic world, to stop Israeli terrorism and occupation.

Turkey will continue to support the Palestinian cause, stand with its Palestinian brothers and protect the honor of Jerusalem, he added.

At least 305 people were injured as Israeli police on Monday stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and attac-ked Palestinians who were on guard to prevent possible raids by extremist Jews.