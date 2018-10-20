Erdogan stands out against ethnic discrimination

ANKARA (Anadolu Agency): Turkish president on Saturday stood out against ethnic discrimination in the country during his visit to southeastern Diyarbakir province.

“Anyone who discriminates on the basis of ethnicity in our country will have to face us first,” said Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who was speaking at the opening ceremony of a football stadium in Diyarbakir.

Erdogan said it is not possible to serve the people by helping those who have treacherous aims for the region.

He said Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) members who obey to a charlatan living in the U.S., Daesh members who kill Muslims in the name of Islam and PKK members who fire bullets against their own country are same.

“We are not working to exploit Diyarbakir, but working to construct, develop, boost and provide peace and welfare to Diyarbakir,” Erdogan stressed.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children.

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the July 15, 2016, defeated coup which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

More than 300 people lost their lives in Daesh-claimed attacks in Turkey, where the terror organization has targeted civilians in suicide, bomb, rocket, and gun attacks in recent years.

Erdogan also kicked off the friendly football match within the scope of the opening ceremony the Diyarbakir Stadium.

The match included former football stars and politicians.

