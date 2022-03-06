Erdogan tells Putin “together pave the way to peace”

MOSCOW (TASS): Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said that the suspension of the Russian military operation in Ukraine is possible only if Kyiv stops hostilities and fulfills Moscow’s demands. This was announced on Sunday by the press service of the Kremlin following the results of the conversation between the leaders.

“Vladimir Putin informed about the course of the special military operation to defend Donbass, outlined the fundamental approaches and assessments in this context, explained in detail the main goals and tasks set. It was emphasized that the special operation is proceeding according to plan and in accordance with the schedule,” the report says. At the same time, the Russian armed forces “are doing everything possible to save the lives and ensure the safety of civilians, pinpoint strikes are carried out exclusively on military infrastructure facilities.”

“Against this background, the actions of nationalist, neo-Nazi formations that continue intensive shelling of Donbass and use civilians, including foreigners, who are actually taken hostage, as a “human shield” in Ukrainian cities and towns are distinguished by particular cruelty and cynicism,” the report says.

During the conversation, Putin confirmed “the readiness of the Russian side for a dialogue with the Ukrainian authorities and with foreign partners in order to resolve the conflict.” “At the same time, attention was drawn to the futility of any attempts to delay the negotiation process, which is used by the Ukrainian security forces to regroup their forces and means. In this regard, it was emphasized that the suspension of the special operation is possible only if Kiev ceases hostilities and fulfills the well-known requirements of Russia,” – reported in the Kremlin. “Hope was expressed that during the planned next round of negotiations, representatives of Ukraine will show a more constructive approach that fully takes into account the emerging realities,” the press service added.

Putin and Erdogan agreed to maintain contacts through the diplomatic and military departments of the countries.

“The presidents of Russia and Turkey stated the importance of maintaining contacts between the diplomatic and military departments of the two countries,” the statement says.

The Kremlin added that Putin “confirmed the readiness of the Russian side to provide all necessary assistance for the safe evacuation of Turkish citizens from the areas of hostilities.”

In addition, the leaders in the conversation emphasized the mutual disposition to continue mutually beneficial Russian-Turkish trade and economic cooperation, follows from the message.

As a result of the conversation, it was agreed to “maintain close contacts at various levels,” the Kremlin summarized.

Erdogan proposed to work together to pave the way for peace in Ukraine.

“President Erdogan said that an urgent truce will provide an opportunity to solve humanitarian problems in the region, as well as to seek a political solution. He repeated his call: “Let’s pave the way for peace together,” the Turkish presidential office said in a statement.

“During the talks, President Erdogan said that he was ready to make any contribution to the peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian problem as soon as possible. He stressed the importance of urgent steps to ensure a truce, open humanitarian corridors and sign a peace treaty,” the statement says.

In addition, the Turkish President announced his intention to continue contacts with the Ukrainian side and other countries on the situation in Ukraine.

“President Erdogan said that he is in constant contact with the Ukrainian side and other countries. He also said that he will continue efforts to conduct extensive negotiations [on the topic of Ukraine],” the statement says.

