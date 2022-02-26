Erdogan tells Zelensky: Ankara is making efforts for an early ceasefire

ANKARA (TASS): Presidents of Turkey and Ukraine Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Zelensky held telephone conversations on Saturday, during which they discussed the latest developments in Ukraine.

“During the talks, the latest developments and issues of Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine were discussed,” the office of the Turkish president told reporters. dead and Ukraine was no longer affected.”

The Turkish President did not explain what efforts he is making to achieve this goal. At the same time, Erd-ogan also “expressed condolences to the citizens of Ukraine who died as a res-ult of the Russian attack.”

Cavusoglu and Lavrov discussed the latest developments in Ukraine by phone: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov inf-ormed the Turkish Foreign Minister in detail about the military operation in Do-nbass, stressed Moscow’s readiness for close cooperation with all constructive forces for the speedy settlement of the Ukrainian problem, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

“During a thorough discussion of the current situation in Ukrainian affairs and the situation in the region as a whole, Lavrov informed his Turkish counterpart in detail about the conduct by the Russian armed forces, in cooperation with the people’s militia units of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Luhansk People’s Republic, of a special military operation in Donbas in accordance with the decisions of the top leadership Russia,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement following a telephone conversation.

“The main goals and objectives of the comprehensive measures being taken aimed at the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine, ensuring the security of the civilian population of this country, protecting the legitimate interests of the Russian Federation were emphasized. The readiness of the Russian side to closely cooperate with all constructive forces for the soonest sustainable settlement of the Ukrainian problem in the interests of peace and stability,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.