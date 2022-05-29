Erdogan: Turkey and Israel will discuss delivery of gas from Mediterranean to Europe

ANKARA (RIA Novosti): Turkey and Israel will hold talks on the delivery of gas from the Eastern Mediterr-anean to Europe through Turkey, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said.

Gas from the Eastern Mediterranean can become an alternative to Russia for the EU , Ankara is ready to be part of this process, said earlier the official representative, chief adviser to the President of Turkey on foreign policy Ibrahim Kalin .

“There will be discussions by our Minister of Energy and Natural Resources with Israeli officials regarding taking such a step with Israel on natural gas. We will also be informed by information that our Foreign Minister will bring to us after his visit to Israel. They (the Israeli side – ed. ) say they are ready, and we will continue our work within this framework,” Erdogan told reporters on the plane upon his return from Baku .

Stating that they will take steps to bring Turkish-Israeli relations to a more positive state, Erdogan noted that opinions on this issue are positive at the moment, and their wishes are to complete the development in this direction as soon as possible.

Erdogan said his country will never approve admission to NATO of countries, which support terrorists, as long as he is in power.

“Regrettably, our delegation’s meetings with [representatives] of Finland and Sweden were not held at an expected level. We have their expectations but they made no steps toward Tur-key. And they continue to allow terrorist walk about Stockholm’s streets and protect them with the help of their own police,” he told journalists. “As log as Tayyip Erdogan is Turkey’s head of state, we cannot say yes to the admission to NATO of countries, which support terrorism.”

According to the Turkish leader, the two Scandin-avian countries, which are seeking NATO membership, continue to make mistakes in relations with Turkey. “In the evening on the day of the talks [betw-een Turkey, Sweden, and Finland in Ankara] they aired an interview with a terrorist Salih Muslim. The continue to stick to negative approaches to the problem of F-16 [supplies to Tu-rkey] and so on. They are not honest and sincere. We cannot repeat a mistake m-ade in the past in respect of countries, which receive a-nd support such terrorists in NATO, an organization tas-ked to ensure security,” he added.

Earlier, the Financial Times wrote that Turkey blocked the start of the process of considering the application for Finland and Sweden to join NATO. Erdogan said that Ankara cannot say “yes” to the membership of Finland and Sweden in NATO, because it cannot believe their assurances about relations with representatives of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party banned in Turkey. If Turkey agrees, NATO, according to Erdogan, “will not be a security organization, but will become a place where there will be many representatives of terrorists.” Countries cannot be accepted into an alliance without the unanimous approval of all its members.

Russia has repeatedly noted that NATO is aimed at confrontation. Preside-ntial spokesman Peskov sa-id that further expansion of the alliance would not bring greater security to Europe , since the bloc has an aggr-essive character. At the sa-me time, he noted that he d-id not consider the entry of Sweden and Finland into NATO an existential threat to Russia.

