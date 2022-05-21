Erdogan urges Sweden to stop supporting terrorist organizations

ANKARA (TASS): Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday held a telephone conversation with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, during which he called on the country to stop providing support to terrorist organizations, the Turkish leader’s office said.

“During the conversation, President Erdogan noted that Turkey still supports NATO’s open door policy and considers solidarity within the alliance, both in terms of the security of the member countries of the organization and collective security, to be its main value,” the report sa-ys. “The President announ-ced the need to stop Sweden from providing political, financial support and arms supplies to terrorist organizations,” Erdogan said.

Terrorist organizations in Ankara include the Ku-rdistan Workers’ Party (PK-K), the so-called Syrian N-ational Self-Defense Forces (SNS) and the “fethullahist terrorist organization” (FETO), which the authorities accuse of being involved in preparing a coup in Turkey in 2016.

The Turkish President, according to the release, also expressed concern about Sweden’s contacts with persons associated with the PKK / SNA and structures affiliated with them, drawing attention to the continuation of FETO activities in the country. Erdogan, in addition, said that the allegations that the above terrorist organizations oppose the “Islamic State” (IS, banned in the Russian Federation) are not true, he expects concrete actions from Sweden to counter the PKK and related groups in Syria and Iraq.

The Turkish president also spoke in favor of lifting Sweden’s previously imposed restrictions on the defense industry.

Turkish President also held telephone conversations with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

“President Erdogan stated that Turkey sincerely supports NATO’s open door policy and that the issue regarding Sweden and Finland’s bid for NATO membership is the attitude of these two countries to Turkey’s vital national security interests. President Erdogan stated that if Sweden and Finland will not clearly demonstrate that they will stand in solidarity with Turkey on fundamental issues, especially in the fight against terrorism, [Ankara] will not be positive about the membership of these countries in NATO,” the Turkish president’s office told reporters.

At the same time, Erdogan stressed that Ankara sincerely supports the alliance’s open door policy.

