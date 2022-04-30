Erdogan vows to continue efforts to overcome Ukrainian crisis

ANKARA (RIA Novosti): Turkey will continue its efforts to overcome the crisis between Russia and Ukraine with determination and sincerity, Turkish President Erdogan said.

“In a telephone conversation between President Erdogan and UN Secretary General António Guterres on Saturday, the latest developments related to the war in Ukraine were discussed. Guterres informed President Erdogan about his contacts in Moscow and Kiev,” the Turkish leader’s office said.

It is specified that during the meeting, President Erdogan said that Turkey is ready to provide maximum support for studies led by the UN both on the humanitarian contact group and on issues of evacuation and humanitarian assistance.

“Declaring that Ankara will continue to call on Ukraine and Russia to act with common sense and on the basis of reconciliation, Erdogan stressed that Tur-key will also continue its efforts to overcome this crisis and establish peace with determination and sincerity,” the office specified.

