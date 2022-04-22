Erdogan will hold talks with Putin and Zelensky

ANKARA (TASS): Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Friday his desire to hold telephone conversations with Russian and Ukrainian Presidents Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky in the coming days.

“I plan to hold telephone conversations with Putin and Zelensky in the coming days,” the Turkish president told reporters after a Friday prayer.

In addition, Erdogan announced his intention to “continue the Istanbul process at the level of leaders.” “If they accept our invitation, we will hold a summit meeting in Istanbul,” he added.

Meanwhile, on the eve of the press secretary of the head of the Russian state, Dmitry Peskov, said that Putin does not yet plan to speak by phone with his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan.

