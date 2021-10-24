Erdogan’s reckless diplomacy, next

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered the Turkish Foreign Ministry to declare the Ambassadors of ten countries including the USA, Canada, France, Finland, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, and Sweden as persona non grata (unwanted person), after the foreign envoys called for the release of anti-government human rights and social activist Osman Kavala during recent days. The Turkish government took stern action, and the Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned the ambassadors and advised them to comply with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, while Erdogan himself warned the western diplomats about the consequences of interference in the internal affairs of Turkey.

Apparently, the joint statement issued by the ten foreign Diplomats regarding an ongoing issue in Turkey was not inline with the international norms and diplomatic code of conduct under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. It was an unwarranted discourse and mutual collaboration of western allies, which exposed their hidden designs against transcontinental EU member states. The joint venture of western ambassadors met a strong rebuttal from Erdogan, who ordered the expulsion of ten envoys from his country while speaking to a public rally in the Northwestern city of Eskisehir. Apparently, the order implies an egoistic approach and does not appear to be a thoughtful foreign policy discourse of Ankara.

According to experts, the pro-Kavala joint communique by the Ambassadors of ten western nations could not be a personal action of the Diplomats but a fully measured and thoughtful strategy of those countries. Seemingly, the western nations were aware of Erdogan’s mind and devised a joint move to push him into an alley where they intended to see the future discourse of their relations with Turkey. However, Erdogan’s move can’t be termed a mindful diplomacy in the broader context of Turkey’s relation with Europe and America and likely to damage Turkish interests in future. In fact, Erdogan’s ruled Turkey has followed a doctrine far-away from the inspirations of Mustafa Kamal Ataturk, founder of present-day modern Turkey during recent years. Erdogan has transformed Turkey into a conservative Muslim nation and vigorously working for revival of a modern version of Ottoman civilization during 21st century.

During recent years, Turkey slightly drifted away from NATO bloc at certain occasions particularly in Syria and Libya, whereas Turkey was one of the few NATO countries who wanted to continue their military presence in post US Afghanistan but could not make it due to limitations. Furthermore, Turkey acquired the Russian S-400 air defence missile system and consequently Turkey was excluded from the US F-35 Stealth fighter project and sanctioned by the United States under CAASTA law. Presently, global intelligentsia and Scholars are curiously waiting for reaction from the United States and other western nations regarding Erdogan’s latest move. Previously, the United States tried to sack Turkey’s membership in the North-Atlantic military alliance after the failed coup of 2016 but failed to achieve its goal due to non-provision of such a clause in NATO’s legal document. Currently, Erdogan’s rivals may attempt to exclude Turkey from 47 members, Council of Europe and Treaty on European Union while using provisions of article 8 and 7 respectively, through tactful use of EU’s so-called support for human rights and democracy. However, the course of future relations of warring nations would be dependent on the response of ten nations to Ankara’s assault on their messengers.