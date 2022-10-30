Erdogan’s Vision for Modern Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has laid out his vision for Modern Turkey in the next century, promising a new constitution that would guarantee the rights and freedoms of citizens. According to Erdogan, the shelf life of the 1980 constitution has already expired and his government would present a draft constitution in the parliament next week that would ensure the education and employment rights of the girls, protect family institutions from the threats of perverted currents, and promote rule of Law, pluralism, justice, and equality in the society.

Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan is a charismatic leader, who has not only gained unprecedented popularity in his country but also emerged as a great supporter of Muslim Ummah and an influential leader in global diplomacy. President Erdogan has an ambitious agenda for his country which he unveiled in 2010 as Prime Minister of the country.

Historically, the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) has a longstanding manifesto to rebrand Turkey through the revival of Ottoman-era Turk military and economic prestige and enforcement of Islamic enlightened social culture which gives Turkey a unique opportunity to play the role of a mini power in western Asia and North African region.

Erdogan’s vision includes consolidation of democratic rule, restoration of glorious aspects of the Ottoman empire, building an invincible Turkish military, and magnificent economic development to join the exclusive club of the top ten economies in the world.

Erdogan’s economic agenda enlists the realization of a $2 trillion GDP, $25,000 per capita income, and $500 billion in export per annum along with the expansion of Turkey’s foreign trade to $1 trillion in the coming decades.

Presently, Turkey intends to work as an energy hub to deliver Russian gas to European nations amid the EU-Russia trade crisis, whereas Erdogan planned to build a canal for marine traffic cutting through Istanbul in the Bosphorus Strait along with the imposition of tax cargo vessels passing through Turkish waters to generate wealth in the coming days.

Similarly, the Turk government has comprehensive plans to enhance domestic connectivity through the construction of road and railway links, development of the health care system, industrial and economic growth, and expansion of the tourism sector. According to reports, Erdogan wants to put a curb on LGBTQ rights and same-sex marriages through legislation besides enforcement of Islamic-style headscarves along with the revival of Islamic social values and promotion of conservative culture in Turk society.

Besides chasing a magnificent agenda at home, Turk President is actively pursuing robust diplomacy abroad while maintaining a leading role within Muslim nations and fulfilling all EU membership conditions along with playing a kinetic role in North Atlantic Alliance to achieve full economic and security integration with the West.

Erdogan has promoted Turk nationalism, and Muslim brotherhood and refused to curtail western diplomacy in regional and global affairs.

Western capitals perceive Erdogan’s efforts for the revival of Turk pan-Islamism as a threat to their security and economic interests and actively working to block these endeavors.

Although Erdogan has announced an inspiring manifesto to attract Turk Conservatives ahead of the next parliamentary elections in Turkey, however, his opponents at home and abroad are preparing to foil his plan. Apparently, future events would be pivotal to the success of his plan.