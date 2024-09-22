Erling Haaland equals Cristiano Ronaldo’s 13-year-old record

MANCHESTER (Agencies): Manchester City forward Erling Haaland on Sunday, added another feather to his cap by equalling legendary Cristiano Ronaldo’s 13-year-old record of the fastest to 100 goals for a European club.

Haaland achieved the milestone in City’s Premier League clash against Arsenal, which ended in a 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium. The Norweigan striker gave the home side a head start by netting the opener just nine minutes into the game.

With that goal, he became the 19th player for Manchester City to amass the 100-goal landmark, joining the likes of Sergio Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling.

Erling Haaland achieved the feat in the fewest appearances for the City and thus drew level with Cristiano Ronaldo, who also conceded 105 matches to score 100 goals for Real Madrid in 2011.

Top 10 players with the fastest to 100 goals for a European club

Erling Haaland (Manchester City): 105

Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid): 105

Luis Suarez (Barcelona): 120

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Paris Saint-Germain): 124

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus): 131

Ruud Van Nistelrooy (Manchester United): 131

Edinson Cavani (Napoli): 135

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich): 136

Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain): 137

Christian Vieri (Inter Milan): 138

Furthermore, Erling Haaland, who has been in a purple patch since the start of this year’s Premier League, has scored nine goals in just four matches.

His tally of nine goals is the highest by a player in the first four matches of the Premier League edition, going past Wayne Rooney, who scored eight goals for Manchester United in the 2011/12 season.

Since joining the City in 2022, Haaland helped the club to achieve new heights. He ended the 2022/23 season as the leading goal-scorer with 36 and played a pivotal role in leading Manchester City to their fourth-consecutive Premier League title.