Erstwhile FATA and public representatives

Parliamentary Committee on Development of Erstwhile FATA raised concern about the complex and vague process of compensation for Rehabilitation and Relief services regarding destroyed market, shops, and houses in all merged districts of erstwhile FATA. The Director General Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department has briefed the Committee about rehabilitation efforts initiated by the KP government in the area. According to him, 95 billion rupees had been distributed among the affected citizens so far. The lawmakers raised concern about the survey of the losses and method of compensation being used by the government. According to Committee members the ground situation was different from the statement of the government officials as no amount had been paid for reconstruction of the houses. About 1200 shopkeepers have been paid so far whereas in Miran Shah alone about 6600 shopkeepers had not been paid any amount till date. The committee expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of the KP government in this regard.

Federally Administered Tribal Area (FATA) or current merged districts of KP had been the most underprivileged and less developed area throughout the history. The people of the area remained a victim of infamous laws of Frontier Crime Regulations (FCR) which made them subservient to the Maliks and Political Agents since 1947. The compensation of destroyed properties being discussed by the Parliamentary Committee is not a phenomenon of weeks or months, but these are the damages occurred during Operation Zarb-e-Azb and other operations of Security Forces during 2014-2015. The countless sacrifices of our soldiers and local citizens restored the peace in the area.

Unfortunately, Provincial, and central governments did not fulfil their obligations and promises made with the IDPs and local people regarding compensation of their property’s damages during the last six years. Although, parliament announced an ambitious package for rehabilitation and development of merged districts, bureaucratic formalities and institutional corruption became a big hurdle in timely completion of government plans. The public representatives must play their role in reducing the miseries of people of the region as early as possible.