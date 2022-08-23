‘Erstwhile Fata obtains only representation in KP Assembly while deprived from funds’

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising of Justice Rooh-ul-Amin and Justice Fazal Subhan ordered Attorney General Office, Secretary Cabinet Division and Finance Division to submit reply regarding provision 3% shares National Finance Commission (NFC) Award and transfer of funds for ‘Sehat Card’ facility to erstwhile Federally Administrated Tribal Areas (FATA) within fortnight, on Tuesday.

During hearing of Member Provincial Assembly Shafiq Afridi writ petition Justice Rooh-ul-Amin remarked that only representation was provided to tribesmen in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Assembly while no funds were granted after merger of erstwhile Fata.

The counsel for petitioner Ali Gohar Durrani Advocate informed PHC that erstwhile Fata deprived from its 3% shares in NFC award which has impacted tribesmen while also funds for ‘Sehat Card’ facility did not provided to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by federation despite the letter of Provincial Minister Taimour Salim Jaghra to Federal Minister for Finance in this regard in October 2021.

The counsel argued that federation neither informed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government nor funds were provided to the province regarding transfer of funds for provision of health facility because it was agreed that Federal Government would provide shares to the province for providing ‘Sehat Card’ benefits to tribesmen.

The counsel further requested provision of NFC award shares which is 3% to erstwhile Fata for completion of incomplete and under construction projects which is necessary for uplift of tribal region while also requested transferring of funds to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government because it provided access to tribesmen to obtain ‘Sehat Card’ facility.

The divisional bench ordered AG Office, Secretaries Cabinet and Finance Divisions to submit reply within fortnight in this regard and adjourned furthering.