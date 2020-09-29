Ertugrul actress Didem Balcin to represent Maria B

Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Turkish actress Didem Balcin, who played the role of Selcan Hatun in the historical Turkish drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, has become the new face of Pakistani clothing brand Maria B. Maria B is currently in Instanbul shooting for her latest campaign and fans are loving her Instagram stories.

Maria B is always active on social media updating fans about her personal and professional life and this time she surprised her followers by sharing photos and videos with the Turkish actress.

On the other hand, the Turkish actress also praised Pakistani hair and makeup artist Shoaib Khan on her Instagram story. Balcin wrote, “He is a very good name artist”.

Videos of the Turkish actress saying Zabardast (Fantastic) has gone viral on social media platforms and fans have requested the diva to visit Pakistan. Balcin depicted the role of Ertugrul’s sister-in-law in Dirilis: Ertugrul, which is also being aired by Pakistan Television on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s directives.