Ertugrul actress Gülsim Ali looks stunning in all black

Monitoring Desk

ISTANBUL: The world of showbiz has been blessed with so many superstars, but when it comes to Gülsim Ali, who hails from Turkey, one could not be compared to her.

There is none of the post on social media in which “Dirilis: Ertugrul” star has disappointed her fans. Whatever content, Gülsim posts on Instagram, makes users her fans.

The example of the latest Instagram photo is in front of everybody. In this picture, Gülsim is seen participating in an event.

One has to admire, Gülsim’s clothing sense, as the way she formed the combination of black colour for her ensemble, is just amazing. In the photo, the “Gönül Dagi” star is seen wearing a blackish top, layered up coat of the same colour.

The rest of the job has been done by her super-cool smile, which reflects her humbleness.

Fans liked the new post of the Turkish Diva, who reacted by dropping emoticons and penning statements.

On her Instagram account, Gülsim has grossed over 1.7 million followers.