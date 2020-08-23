Ertugrul Ghazi’s Esra tries Pakistani food, picks ‘Biryani’ as No.1 dish

KARACHI (Monitoring Desk): Turkish actress Esra Bilgic, who played Halima Sultan in drama Ertugrul Ghazi, has selected ‘Biryani’ as her number one Pakistani dish.

The actress tried a variety of Pakistani food from pulao, chicken karahi, gol gappay, daal chawal, jalebi and chicken biryani.

While tasting the dishes, Esra termed Pakistani food as too spicy for her. However, she liked all the dishes but put Biryani on the top of the list.