Ertugrul’s Gokce Hatun and her craze for Pakistani wedding dresses

​Turkish actress Burcu Kıratlı

Turkish actress Burcu Kıratlı, who brought Gökçe Hatun to life in the smash hit TV series Resurrection: Ertugrul, expressed her adoration of traditional Pakistani bridal glam and attire in her latest Instagram post on Saturday.

The 31-year-old Turkish beauty has lately been sharing her stunning photos in which she wears traditional and heavily embellished bridal dresses for Pakistani designer Ali Zeeshan.

The actress looked breathtaking in metallic jewelry, a nose piercing and gorgeous henna patterns on her hands.

“I love this makeup,” she said on Instagram, posting a photo in which she sports a smokey eye paired with a matte red lip.

If you are a bride-to-be and looking for tips for the big day, Kıratlı’s latest posts might give you some make-up ideas and styling tips.

Often described as the Turkish Game of Thrones, the hit TV series ‘Resurrection: Ertuğrul depicts the 13th century Anatolia and tells the story before the establishment of the Ottoman Empire. It illustrates the struggle of Ertugrul Gazi, father of the empire’s first leader.

In just 20 days, since the series with Urdu dubbing started riding on the airwaves, PTV’s YouTube channel has registered exponential rise in its viewership with 2.1 million subscribers, shattering all previous records.

