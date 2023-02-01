Escalation in smuggling activities raises concerns official injured

Syed Adnan

PESHAWAR: In a disconcerting turn of events, a surge in the smuggling of non-custom paid (NCP) vehicles through Mardan and Peshawar has drawn attention to the inadequacies in curbing this illicit trade. According to classified information, a staggering 17 NCP vehicles were reportedly smuggled into Swat yesterday via Mardan.

Sources reveal that Swat’s excise police responded forcefully to the smuggling attempt, resulting in an excise official sustaining injuries due to gunfire from the perpetrators. The confrontation also led to the destruction of excise vehicles during the operation.

Despite excise officials managing to regain control of the situation and successfully seizing three non-custom paid vehicles, an unexpected twist unfolded. In a puzzling move, the Director General Excise ordered the release of the apprehended NCP vehicles. The decision by the Directorate General (DG) to release non-custom paid vehicles after the excise police operation not only raises serious concerns but also warrants a thorough critique. This move appears to betray the sacrifice of excise police personnel, essentially selling their blood for reasons yet to be disclosed.

The inexplicable decision to release seized NCP vehicles, especially in the aftermath of an operation where an excise official was injured and excise vehicles were destroyed, reflects a disregard for the sacrifices made by law enforcement. This action not only undermines the efforts of excise officials but also compromises the integrity of anti-smuggling initiatives.

The DG’s choice to prioritize the release of seized vehicles over the well-being of excise officials not only lacks transparency but also erodes public trust in the enforcement system. Such decisions set a dangerous precedent, sending a message that the sacrifices of those on the front lines of combating illegal activities can be dismissed with impunity.

This incident demands a critical examination of the decision-making process within the Directorate General. The question remains: why were the NCP vehicles released, and whose interests were prioritized over the safety and well-being of excise personnel? A comprehensive investigation is necessary to address these concerns and hold those responsible for compromising the principles of justice and law enforcement accountable. The incident highlights the need for reforms and oversight within the enforcement agencies to prevent the recurrence of situations where the blood of dedicated excise police personnel is seemingly undervalued for inexplicable reasons.

The gravity of the situation has prompted high-ranking authorities, including the Army Chief, DG ISI, and DG IB, to take notice. An urgent call for a thorough investigation has been issued to determine those responsible for jeopardizing the lives of excise officials and perpetuating this unlawful trade.

The incident underscores the pressing need for a comprehensive inquiry to unveil the intricate web of actors involved in these smuggling activities. The release of the seized NCP vehicles, particularly on orders from the DG, raises questions about the integrity of the process and calls for a stringent examination of the decision-making chain.

As the investigation unfolds, it is imperative to ensure accountability and address the root causes of such incidents. The safety of law enforcement personnel and the integrity of anti-smuggling operations must be prioritized to maintain the rule of law in the region.